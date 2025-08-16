No pressure as only Indian in US Open Junior Tennis C'ship, says Kriish Tyagi

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Bengaluru’s Kriish Tyagi, the only Indian who will be vying for honours at the upcoming US Open Junior Tennis Championships 2025 scheduled to begin from 31st August to 6th September, is optimistic of a memorable outing and his confidence stems from solid preparations and a grand debut at the recent Wimbledon Junior Championship last month.

“Before Wimbledon, I was traveling a lot, playing tournaments and didn’t have much time to train. But for the US Open, we skipped a few events to make time for physical, mental and skillful training. I feel more ready now.

“One key thing I want to bring to the US Open is strength, physical dominance and mental resilience during clutch points. That’s where I believe I can grow,” expressed the 18-year-old who left for US from Bengaluru earlier this week. He will participate in the ITF J300 before taking part in the US Open Junior Championships.

Having taken to tennis as a 10-year-old, Kriish has risen the ranks rapidly with dedication, improvisation and discipline. He is currently India No.1 in the junior category. If there was something to spot-light upon this year, it was undoubtedly his Wimbledon debut. “Hitting with the players, being a part of that environment, made me feel like I belonged,” he expressed. “I was a little nervous during my singles match - the crowd and atmosphere, it’s not something I was used to. But I took that reflection into my doubles and I felt much more confident.”

Though his singles’ match didn’t go as planned, he paired up with Connor Doig of South Africa and defeated British pair Davies and Lawlor 3-6, 6-4, (10-6) in Round of 32 to match it to round of 16. The pair also made it to the quarterfinals after winning 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Beating a British team in doubles on their home turf will always be a memorable moment for Kriish. “The crowd was intense. They were cheering loud for the home team, but I used that energy. At one point, I was shouting and celebrating after every point. My partner and I had a great rhythm. We had a plan and we executed it,” he affirmed.

Kriish as a young player made the most of his time at Wimbledon watching and learning from other players, “I learned a lot just by observing how the top players handle pressure moments, how they close out games or fight back. That experience is gold” he recalls.

For Kriish, the journey of professional tennis has brought a lot of learning, self- discovery and a deeper understanding of the sport. “It’s been a journey of ups and downs,” he explains, after a three-hour long practice match at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in the heart of the city.

As the only Indian junior at Wimbledon and now at the US Open, does he feel pressure? “Not really,” he shrugs. “I enjoy pressure.”

His home state Karnataka has a rich tennis legacy and being part of that ecosystem excites him. “I was training on the same grass courts with senior pros, doing ice baths and recovery therapies I felt like I belonged. I know there’s a long way to go, but it felt like a step in the right direction.”

