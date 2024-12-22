No place for Stokes as Root returns to England’s squad for India ODIs and Champions Trophy

London, Dec 22 (IANS) Test captain Ben Stokes has not been considered for selection in England’s squads for next year’s white-ball tour of India and Champions Trophy as Joe Root returns to the 50-over set-up.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday that Stokes’ omission from the squads is down to him being continued to be assessed following a left hamstring injury sustained during the third Test match against New Zealand at Hamilton earlier this month, where England lost by 423 runs.

Premier batter Root, who averages 47.60 in ODIs, makes his return to the 50-over side for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Root is selected only for the ODI tour of India, while leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is included just for the T20I leg of the trip.

The fast-bowling contingent is made up of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood (recovered from right elbow injury), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, and Jamie Overton with Sam Curran and Reece Topley left out.

Adil Rashid is in both squads, with Root, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell also capable of providing him support in the 50-over format. Apart from captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith complete the batting order, with no place for Will Jacks.

England are scheduled to play five T20Is against India from January 22 to February 2 in Kolkata, Chennai, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai. It is followed by three ODIs between the two teams from February 6-12 in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad while the schedule for the Champions Trophy is yet to be announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This will be England’s first tour and tournament under head coach Brendon McCullum’s tenure as white-ball coach, with the T20I team scheduled to depart for India on January 17.

England squad for next year's ODI tour of India and Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt and Mark Wood.

England T20I squad for India tour: Jos Buttler (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt and Mark Wood.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.