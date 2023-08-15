No fresh Covid case in Tamil Nadu

Chennai , Aug 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has reported no fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday.

There are however two active Covid-19 cases in the state as of now.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is zero per cent after 324 people were tested in 24 hours.

The total number of infections in the state stood at 36,10,633 since Covid-19 was first detected.

No deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths due to Covid in the state stood at 38,081 since the pandemic outbreak.

