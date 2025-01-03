No former Indian player has complained of grass on SCG pitch, says Gavaskar

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar took a dig on Australian and said the green top Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) surface hasn't been a topic of debate among the former Indian players but had it been a spin-friendly pitch in India, the visitors would have gone mad about it.

"Oh, very much. Justin Langer, who's played in Australia, has said he's never seen so much grass on a pitch. But what you would have noticed is that no former Indian player has complained or whined about it. If a pitch in India is bereft of grass and looks like it's going to turn, so many former players from different parts of the world criticize our pitches. But former Indian players rarely complain because we understand the importance of adapting to overseas conditions," Gavaskar said on Star Sports when asked about the grass on the pitch.

The Day 1 saw India opting to bat first without regular captain Rohit Sharma and were bundled out for 185 after Scott Boland picked 4-31 while Mitchell Starc bagged three scalps to wrap the visiting side on a paltry total.

Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early, with Shubman Gill, filling in for the rested Rohit, and Virat Kohli also failing to make significant contributions. Amid the batting collapse, Rishabh Pant stood out, absorbing the pressure from Australia's relentless bowling.

Pant weathered several painful blows to the biceps, helmet, and abdomen, requiring frequent attention from the team physio. Despite the discomfort, he displayed his trademark grit and aggression, including a powerful straight six off debutant Beau Webster and a deft cut off Nathan Lyon. However, his focus on survival was evident throughout his innings.

Pant’s resilient knock ended at 40 from 98 balls when a short-pitched delivery from Scott Boland forced a mistimed shot, with Pat Cummins taking the catch at mid wicket. His 48-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja consumed 151 balls, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the struggles.

Boland compounded India's troubles by dismissing debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy for a golden duck on the next ball.

"I haven’t seen so much grass on a Sydney pitch in the past. Probably, the grass cover is on the higher side compared to other pitches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The batting is tough, and the visiting batters are not able to connect the bat with the ball," Gavaskar said.

In a lighter vein, he quipped, "Cows would have grazed confidently on the pitch in Sydney."

The SCG pitch drew comparisons to challenging surfaces from past Tests. Gavaskar commended Pant's courage and adaptability, highlighting the sharp contrast in pitch conditions from the previous match.

"Rishabh Pant is putting his body on the line for India, and that's exactly what you need to do on a pitch like this, where tough questions will be asked. It’s easy to underestimate how challenging it is. Look at the previous Test - this one is nastier," he added.

