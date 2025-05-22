No electricity in Meghalaya village: CM Sangma terms it ‘unacceptable’

Shillong, May 22 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday visited Pahamjula village in the Jirang constituency of Ri-Bhoi district, where there has been no electricity for the last 18 years.

The village, comprising 77 households, had been living in darkness since the transformer burst in 2007.

Sangma's visit comes after a plea from locals to intervene in repairing a transformer that had been damaged 18 years ago.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the neglect and assured the villagers that addressing people's concerns would be the government's responsibility.

"This kind of neglect is unacceptable. It will be our responsibility to always listen to and resolve the concerns of our people," he said.

Following the Chief Minister's intervention, the transformer was repaired, and electricity was restored in three days.

The locals, under the leadership of MLA Sosthenus Sohtun, had reached out to the Chief Minister on Friday last. Upon arrival, the villagers warmly welcomed the Chief Minister, expressing immense relief and gratitude. They described the restoration of electricity as a moment that pulled them out of "hell," highlighting the neglect and apathy they had faced over the years.

The visit was part of the “CM-Connect” Impact visit, which reiterates the government's commitment to bringing development to the grassroots and addressing long-standing issues faced by communities in remote locations.

The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction at being able to connect directly with the people of Pahamjula.

"It is a small but meaningful and happy moment for me to be here with the people of Pahamjula village in Jirang constituency," he said.

"I feel a different sense of satisfaction in being able to share their concerns and this moment of joy with them after they have waited for 18 years to receive this transformer."

Sosthenes Sohtun, MLA of Jirang Constituency, expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister's visit and lauded his efforts in bringing development to the constituency.

He highlighted the NEC road connecting Nine Mile to Umsan, which has reduced travel time, and stated the need for continued development, particularly in road connectivity and electrification for the remaining unconnected and non-electrified villages in the area.

The Chief Minister also explained the unique aspect of the "CM Connect" initiative and suggested that food during such events should be prepared by the villagers themselves, sourcing ingredients from locals.

“This initiative aims to foster a deeper connection between the government and the people,” he added.

