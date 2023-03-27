Nitish visits BJP MLC's house, attends 'puja'

Patna, March 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his trusted two ministers visited the house of BJP MLC and national spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh to have 'prasad of Chaiti Chhath'.

Mayukh was hosting the religious festival on Sunday.

This has led to speculation in Bihar whether Nitish Kumar may execute his 'Paltimar' plan again. Chaiti Chhath is currently underway in the state, and people were celebrating 'Kharna' on Sunday. The Chhath is celebrated days after the Holi festival.

Sanjay Mayukh is considered to be very close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Besides Nitish Kumar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the finance minister of Bihar and Sanjay Jha, the water resource minister were also accompanying him.

Last year Nitish Kumar went to the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi for an Iftar party. Following this meeting, the NDA government had collapsed and the Mahagathbandhan government had come into place in the state.

