Nitish Kumar is tired; his administration is ineffective: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, March 4 (IANS) During the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing critique of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the state government's performance.

He characterised the administration as ineffective, stating, "The government is a wreck, the system is useless, the CM is tired, and the common man is wandering around helpless."

Yadav accused CM Nitish Kumar of deflecting from current issues by reminiscing about situations from two decades ago, thereby avoiding accountability for the state's present challenges.

He also criticised the Governor's address, labelling it as repetitive, suggesting it included accomplishments from previous administrations to bolster the current government's image.

Highlighting infrastructure failures, Yadav pointed to the frequent collapse of bridges and culverts in Bihar, questioning the quality and oversight of such projects.

He also mocked the administration's excuses, sarcastically attributing the loss of 9 lakh litres of alcohol to rats, thereby questioning the Bihar government's credibility.

In a poetic critique, Yadav remarked on the government's obsession with past records, implying that they were stuck in outdated achievements and have failed to make significant progress since 2005.

He emphasised that prior to 2005, there were six medical colleges still serving 90 per cent of the population, and numerous houses and vendor markets were established for the poor during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, suggesting that the current administration has not built substantially upon these foundations.

Yadav challenged CM Nitish Kumar to engage in fact-based discussions, asserting that previous leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, did not blame their predecessors but focussed on their own governance.

He noted that from 1961 to 1990, Bihar experienced political instability with frequent changes in leadership and imposition of President's Rule, hindering development.

However, post-1990, under Lalu Prasad Yadav's leadership, there were no communal riots, and efforts were made to empower Backward Classes and Dalits by appointing them as MLCs and ministers.

This exchange underscores the heightened political tensions in Bihar as the state approaches its next Assembly elections at the end of this year, with leaders like Tejashwi Yadav actively challenging the incumbent government's record and narrative.

