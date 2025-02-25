Nitish Kumar slams RJD for poor health infra during its tenure, highlights transformation

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a jab at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday for the "poor" health infrastructure in the state during the tenures of its chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, CM Nitish highlighted the "drastic improvement" in Bihar's healthcare sector under his leadership.

"Hospitals in Bihar were in a precarious state during Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's tenures. Before we came to power in 2005, on average, only 39 people visited Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for treatment. Now, more than 11,000 patients seek treatment at PHCs every month. We have transformed Bihar's healthcare system with better facilities and infrastructure," the Chief Minister claimed.

CM Nitish further claimed the medical facilities have been upgraded and people are provided better access to healthcare.

He pointed out that PMCH will become the world's second-largest hospital as this facility is undergoing a massive transformation with a budget of Rs 5,540 crore.

The hospital will have 5,462 beds and a helipad facility will be built to accommodate air ambulances for emergency cases.

"A lot of work has been done for the development of hospitals in Bihar. PMCH will become a world-class healthcare institution," he said.

The Bihar Chief Minister also criticised the RJD rule before 2005 for poor law and order in the state.

"Before 2005, no one dared to step out of their houses after evening due to poor law and order. The previous government created a divide in society for political gains. The education system was in shambles and there were very few roads, and those that existed were in terrible condition," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu was warmly welcomed at the Patna airport by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Nitish, BJP National President J. P. Nadda, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Over 3,500 former PMCH students from across India and abroad attended the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.