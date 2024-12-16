Nitish Kumar lacks vision, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he lacks vision for the development of the state.

Yadav accused Nitish Kumar of lacking vision, innovation, and a concrete roadmap for the state's development. He also criticised the Chief Minister for relying on "retired officers" and outdated ideas, asserting that Bihar now requires "a new vision" to progress.

Tejashwi took to the social media platform X, alleging that Nitish Kumar routinely mocks opposition proposals only to adopt them later.

“First Nitish Kumar makes fun of our announcements and criticises us, calls them impossible, and finally shamelessly copies our schemes,” Yadav wrote.

Highlighting his role as an opposition leader, he added, “We are able to teach them so much by being in the opposition.”

He hinted at his party’s potential plans for Bihar’s future, mentioning that they are currently exploring initiatives such as scholarships for students and unemployment allowances for youth.

“The development of Bihar requires leadership with energy and foresight, rather than tired Chief Ministers and retired officers,” he said.

He also emphasised his commitment to the welfare of women, the elderly, the disabled, and other marginalised groups.

Speaking about the cornerstone of his future governance plans, he asserted that Bihar’s progress is incomplete without empowering women.

“When our government is formed, mothers and sisters will be given ₹2500 per month under the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana',” Yadav announced.

The scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to women, recognizing their role in the state’s development and ensuring their economic empowerment.

