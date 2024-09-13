Nitish Kumar has no political credibility, claims RJD

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while also accusing him of lacking credibility due to his frequent political shifts.

“Everyone knows how Nitish Kumar had requested with folded hands before RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav, to ensure his political survival during the RJD legislative party meeting,” Singh said while addressing the media persons in Patna.

The RJD also has released a video showing Nitish Kumar on stage, addressing Rabri Devi with folded hands.

“Nitish Kumar, after being sidelined by the BJP, sought an alliance with the RJD by making strong promises. Nitish Kumar had made a declaration in the Vidhan Sabha, where he famously stated, ‘Mitti me mil jayenge, par BJP ke sath nahi jayenge’ (I would rather be reduced to dust than go with the BJP). This statement was made when Kumar rejoined the Grand Alliance, vowing never to return to the BJP,” Singh said.

Singh also criticised the BJP and Nitish Kumar for overlooking past accusations against each other to obtain political power.

“BJP, despite the allegations made against them by Nitish Kumar during his time in the Grand Alliance, has forgotten all criticism by the Nitish Kumar and again formed an alliance again for power and mutual benefit,” he said.

Singh stressed that the RJD has always been against “rioters” and “fanatics”.

“The video footage released by the RJD, showing Nitish Kumar pleading for an alliance with folded hands, exposes his true political behaviour and lack of consistency. This footage serves as a clear example of how Nitish Kumar changes alliances for his own survival, with the BJP and JD(U) both complicit in this cycle of convenience-based politics,” Singh said.

Earlier, JD-U leader Ashok Chaudhary asked Tejashwi Yadav to release the video evidence in the public domain where Nitish Kumar requested RJD leaders to form an alliance.

