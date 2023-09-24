NIT Silchar appoints new Dean replacing Prof accused of abetting student's suicide

Silchar (Assam), Sep 24 (IANS) The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar on Sunday announced the appointment of a new Dean of Academics, replacing Prof B.K. Roy, who has been accused of abetting a student's suicide.

Within hours after the students at NIT Silchar in Assam called-off their 5-day-long hunger strike, an official said Brinda Bhowmik, Professor of Electronics & Communication in Engineering Department,would take charge as the new Dean, Academics on Monday.

Roy, who was embroiled in the controversy in the incident of the suicide of a student, has been removed from his post.

The students at NIT Silchar in Assam have called off their 5-day hunger strike, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday night, following the assurance from the director of the institute, Dilip Kumar Baidya, the 2000-odd students of NIT Silchar ended their protest.

One of the protesting students said: "The authorities promised us to fulfil our two primary demands -- Prof Roy will be removed from his position and there will be no action against the students who launched a protest following the death of Koj Buker."

Following the alleged suicide of a third-year Electrical Engineering student, Koj Buker, the hunger strike began on the morning of September 18.

According to the authorities, Buker's hanging body was discovered in the institute's hostel-7 on September 15. The Dean of Academics, BK Roy, was accused by the students of abetting the suicide.

Students made two demands to the director on Friday afternoon -- first, they wanted professor Roy to resign, and second, they sought no disciplinary action for protesting on campus.

"We sympathise with the family of the deceased student, and we understand your agitation. We apologise for not being able to get in touch with you sooner. Within the following two days, we are prepared to meet the demands," Baidya had earlier told the students.

