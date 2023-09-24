Akhilesh's national ambition could wreck INDIA bloc's seat-sharing plans

Lucknow, Sep 24 (IANS) INDIA alliance’s unity faces another test due to seat allocation between the alliance partners in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is seeking ground in several states to attain national party status. However, there seems to be no inclination for the Congress to cooperate with SP.

Political analysts believe that the SP will participate in the assembly elections in other states also to achieve national recognition. SP is also intensively preparing for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, in addition to Uttar Pradesh.

In such a situation, it remains to be seen whether Congress will give any importance to SP in seat distribution in these states for the upcoming elections. The test for the India alliance now will not be only for general elections but for assembly elections too.

In Madhya Pradesh, SP claims to contest on all 230 seats. Ramayan Patel, the SP State President said that their party will participate vigorously in the upcoming assembly elections. They have already announced candidates for seven seats and are prepared to contest all of them.

"Our poll preparations are in full swing for all seats. The decision about alliance with Congress will be made by Akhilesh Yadav. We have organisation units in every district, and also we have legislative assembly coordinators in all districts. We have declared candidates in Sidhi, Rewa, Datia, Singrauli, Chhatarpur, and Bhind districts," Ramayan Patel said.

SP Chhattisgarh President Navin Gupta said that their organisation is strong in the state and are preparing to contest elections in 40 seats.

He said that the organisation is active on the ground, and the decision on an alliance with the Congress will be made by the national leadership. The national president will visit the state to campaign on October 15.

A senior SP leader said that their party is making every effort to ensure that the opposition unity is also reflected in the assembly elections. Therefore, where Congress is in power, they should support the SP.

In 2003, the SP had won seven seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. SP had fielded candidates on 161 seats out of 230, winning 7 of them.

He said that as for Chhattisgarh, we have been contesting elections since 2003, and their candidates were also in the field in 2018. So, the party has a presence there too.

He said that in Rajasthan, the SP may contest elections on some seats to expand their organisation. Alwar and some other constituencies have a substantial backward class voter base, including Yadav voters.

Following the results of these by-elections, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai said in a statement that Congress had helped SP win in Ghosi, but in Bagheshwar, Uttarakhand, SP had fielded a candidate against the Congress candidate.

SP Chief Spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary responded by saying there was no need for provocation. No Congress leader had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav when SP sought support in Ghosi.

Senior Congress Spokesperson C.P. Rai said that in a democracy, anyone can contest from anywhere. As for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, there is no such understanding in these states.

Senior political analyst Ratanmani Lal said that Congress sees SP only as a regional party in UP. But SP also wants to expand its party nationally.

So far, there has been no discussion between SP and Congress. But Akhilesh Yadav does not want to hide his ambition. He wants to establish his party beyond the borders of UP.

Political analyst Yogesh Mishra said that if the INDIA bloc does not reach an agreement in the assembly elections, then it will have no impact in the Lok Sabha elections as well. The public will not accept them as an alternative to the BJP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.