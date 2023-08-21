Nirmala Sitharaman undertakes review of Finance Ministry in Chintan Shivir

New Delhi, August 21 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a review meeting of her Ministry in Gujarat.

The meeting on Sunday, which was attended by officials from the Corporate Affairs Department, Income Tax and Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, focussed on the role to be played by the Fnance Ministry in the next 24 years leading to 2047.

"A free and frank discussion was held with 100+ senior officers of @FinMinIndia and @MCA21India on how to re-orient to achieve the #AmritKaal goals by embracing the #PanchPran as envisioned by the prime minister," the Ministry said in a tweet.

