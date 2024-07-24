Nineteen parties, 18 independents to contest Lithuanian Parliament elections

Vilnius, July 24 (IANS) Nineteen political parties plan to participate in the Lithuanian Parliament Seimas elections this October, with 18 individuals standing as independent candidates, according to Lithuania's Central Election Commission (VRK).

The registration period for the Seimas elections ended on Monday. Only registered political campaign participants are eligible to compete in the elections, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

A total of 179 candidates nominated by political parties and 18 non-affiliated candidates have been registered as independent participants in the political campaign.

Three new parties are vying for Parliament seats for the first time: the Democrats "For Lithuania," the Dawn of the Nemunas, and the Lithuanian Christian Democratic Party.

October's Seimas elections are the first since constitutional amendments allowed individuals over the age of 21 to run for Parliament. Previously, candidates had to be at least 25, the Baltic News Service (BNS) reported on Tuesday.

All prospective candidates have until August 9 to submit their application documents. Additionally, independent candidates must collect at least 1,000 signatures from voters in the constituency where they intend to run.

Lithuania will elect its 141 members of Parliament in two rounds on October 13 and 27. Seventy MPs will be elected from party lists by proportional representation, while the remaining 71 will be chosen in single-member constituencies.

