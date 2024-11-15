Nikhamoni Bora becomes Assam’s first certified female sailor

Guwahati, Nov 15 (IANS) Following in the footsteps of trailblazers like sprinter Hima Das and Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain and inspiring the next generation of athletes from Assam, water sports enthusiast Nikhamoni Bora has become the state's first certified female sailor.

Hailing from Golaghat, which Borgohain also calls home, Bora’s entry into water sports marks a significant stride in a field still emerging in India.

"Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain have been my role models, and I am glad to have started my journey in water sports, which is in a nascent stage in India," Bora, 23, says.

Her achievements are already drawing attention. She has claimed three windsurfing titles, earning two gold and one bronze medal between December 2023 and April 2024.

Recognising her efforts, the state Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare awarded her Rs 3 lakh and a spot in the India Book of Records for "the most windsurfing tournaments won by a female".

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised her, saying: "Happy to see our girls break so many glass ceilings. Assam is proud of her."

Bora’s journey hasn’t been easy. She faced societal pressure to choose a safer career, but her family’s support and her days in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) gave her the confidence to pursue sports.

Starting with rifle shooting and weightlifting, she found her true calling in water sports after her NCC Commanding Officer introduced her to sailing.

Bora went on to gain Level 1 and 2 sailing certifications from the Yachting Association of India and has since trained in windsurfing and kiteboarding. Corporate support has also been key to Bora’s development, providing crucial backing for her kiteboarding training, and covering fees that had previously been an obstacle.

Looking back on the difficulties, Bora said: "I have got support for my training from corporate houses like Cairn India and my training fee was paid by them. This boosted my morale to pursue my dreams. I could access top-notch training and expertise in Aqua Outback, during the previous summer and as the first homegrown youth sailor from Assam, I achieved my goal of becoming a national gold medallist in Kiteboarding."

The 23-year-old also said that she is committed to paving the way for future aspiring sailors, especially young girls, from her village and elsewhere in Assam. She aims to guide her next batch of young girls in a Morigaon camp, where she is initiating kayaking and canoeing.

