Nigerian president confirms 80 killed in gasoline tanker explosion

Abuja, Jan 19 (IANS) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu confirmed on Sunday that more than 80 people were killed and many others injured after a tanker laden with gasoline exploded when it overturned, spilling its contents on a busy road in the country's north-central state of Niger.

Expressing "deep sorrow" over the incident and the immense human toll in a statement, Tinubu described the explosion as "devastating," recalling that many residents in the Dikko area of the state were caught in a heavy fire while trying to scoop fuel from the fallen gasoline tanker, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nigerian leader underscored the "tragic and preventable nature of the incident," directed relevant authorities to provide comprehensive medical care to the injured, and instructed security and road safety authorities to implement measures to avert similar incidents.

He also advised all citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, as they are highly explosive.

"Additionally, the president has mandated the National Orientation Agency to initiate a nationwide educational campaign. This campaign will raise public awareness about the severe risks and environmental dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers," the statement added.

Gasoline tanker explosions are not uncommon in Nigeria, often causing heavy casualties and nationwide grief. In September 2024, at least 48 people were killed after a gasoline-laden tanker exploded on a busy highway in Niger State.

While many Nigerians continue to attribute the incessant incidents to the current economic hardship, which has driven people to desperate actions, including scooping gasoline from fallen tankers, others are calling for stricter traffic regulations to prevent similar disasters.

Earlier in October last year, Tinubu reaffirmed the government's commitment to swiftly reviewing and enhancing fuel transportation safety protocols, and directed police to strengthen measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms, to prevent similar incidents from reoccurring.

