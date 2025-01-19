FIR against Rahul Gandhi in Assam for 'fighting against Indian state' remark

Guwahati, Jan 19 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his 'fighting against Indian state' remark.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Rahul Gandhi at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati. This FIR is under sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to actions that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The complaint was filed by Monjit Chetia, who accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of overstepping the boundaries of permissible free speech.

According to Chetia, the Congress leader's remarks allegedly pose a significant threat to public order and national security.

Chetia said in his statement: "By declaring that his fight is against the ‘Indian state' itself, the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. This is an attempt to delegitimise the authority of the state and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments.”

Chetia also asserted that the Congress leader has been utterly frustrated after a series of electoral failures in the polls.

"Having been unable to gain public trust through democratic means, the accused now seeks to incite disaffection against the Central government and the Indian state. This is particularly alarming, given his position as the Leader of the Opposition, a role that comes with the responsibility to maintain public confidence in democratic institutions. Instead, the accused has chosen to exploit his platform to spread falsehoods and provoke rebellion, endangering the unity and sovereignty of India," the complaint mentioned.

The controversy arose after Rahul Gandhi's remarks at the inauguration of the Congress party's new headquarters in Delhi. In his address, Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, accusing them of systematically taking control of India's institutions.

"Do not think we are fighting a fair fight. If you believe this is merely against a political organisation like the BJP or RSS, understand that they have captured almost every institution in our country. We are now up against the Indian state itself," Rahul Gandhi had said at the event.

