Nicolas Jackson to stay with Chelsea till 2033: Report

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Nicolas Jackson has agreed to sign a contract extension which will keep him at Chelsea till 2033. The Senegalese striker scored his first goal of the season during Chelsea’s 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the side’s previous league outing.

The 23-year-old signed for the Blues in 2023 on an eight year deal which was supposed to run till 2031. He has now agreed to sign a further two year extension which will see him tied down the club for a further nine years, reported by The Athletic.

Jackson is being trusted by the Stamford Bridge club to lead their forward line alongside Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku with March Guihi considered to be one for the future. Chelsea went all out with their attempts in trying to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli but a move did not materialize despite the talks being open till the deadline day in the transfer window.

Ahead of Chelsea’s midweek UEFA Conference League qualifying round match against Servette, Maresca had revealed that the club was very happy with the the way Jackson had been performing.

"I had a meeting with Nicolas on Tuesday but just about the amount of good things he is doing with us on the pitch, because the focus now is just there. He’s our No 9, our striker in this moment, and we are very happy with him. The reason I sat with him on Tuesday was I wanted to show him the amount of good things he is doing for us since we started. We are very happy with Nicolas and at the moment that is all we can say," said Marescs to reporters.

After losing 0-2 against Manchester City in their opening game of the season, the West London side then went on a rampage against Wolves with a 6-2 win at the Molineux Stadium, a ground where Chelsea had not won at since 2019. Enzo Maresca’s men will play in their first London Derby of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

