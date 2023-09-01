Nicholas Pooran, Mohd. Rizwan withdraw from BBL draft; Dane van Niekerk ruled out of WBBL

Melbourne, Sept 1 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batters Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Rizwan have withdrawn from the BBL draft, while former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk is out of the upcoming WBBL season due to a fractured right thumb suffered during the recent women's Hundred in England.

Pooran and Rizwan were listed as platinum picks in the BBL draft and were poised to get picked by clubs owing to their skillsets of being wicketkeeper-batters. But with West Indies playing against England and Pakistan touring Australia during that period means the duo has withdrawn late from the BBL draft.

On the other hand, Dane, who previously played for Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, will be missing out on a second consecutive time of playing in the competition.

The Drafts for both WBBL and BBL will feature four rounds, with Platinum players able to be picked in Round 1, Platinum and Gold in Round 2, Gold and Silver in Round 3 and Silver and Bronze in Round 4.

Clubs can select a minimum of two and a maximum of three foreign players in total; each Club will be required to pass in at least one round.

Each Club’s WBBL squad will comprise 15 players, including at least two overseas players from the Draft, with the option of a third overseas player from the Draft or via a direct nomination. In the BBL, squads will feature 18 players.

Salaries for each category have been set at globally competitive rates, with platinum the highest player payment. In the WBBL, platinum players will earn AUD 110,000, while gold, silver and bronze players will fetch AUD 90,000, 65,000 and 40,000 respectively.

For the BBL, platinum players are set to earn AUD 420,000, while gold, silver and bronze players will earn AUD 300,000, 200,000, and 100,000 respectively. Within the Platinum band for the BBL Draft, numeration will vary pending a player's availability.

Like, players with full availability with receive the full AUD 420,000, followed by 400,000 for 10 matches, AUD 380,000 for nine matches and AUD 360,000 for 1-8 matches. The WBBL Overseas Player Draft offers players the option of nominating to be directly contracted by a WBBL Team after the Draft only.

If a player opts for a direct nomination, they are not available to be selected by a team during the Draft. If a player opts for this approach and is directly contracted by a WBBL Team after the Draft, the player’s retainer cannot exceed more than 95% of the amount a WBBL Team must pay a Silver Overseas Player.

The following players have submitted direct nominations in the WBBL Overseas Player Draft: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Tammy Beaumont (England), Sophia Dunkley (England), Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Lizelle Lee (South Africa) and Amy Jones (England)

Players in both the WBBL & BBL Overseas Player Drafts will be eligible for retention players if they fit any of the following criteria: 1) Have been in a Big Bash team squad for a minimum of two seasons and haven’t been contracted to another team since.

2) Have been in a Big Bash team squad the previous season. 3) Was in a team squad last season but did not play in the starting 13 and have been approved by the Big Bash Technical Committee. 4) Is otherwise approved by the Big Bash Technical Committee due to exceptional circumstances

