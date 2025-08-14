NIA files charge sheet in cyber terrorism case

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet before the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, against accused Jasim Shahnawaz Ansari in RC-01/2025/NIA/AMD, a case relating to acts of cyber terrorism through Denial of Service (DoS) attacks on websites of critical government infrastructure.

The case was initially registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat, after uncovering a conspiracy between a Juvenile in Conflict with Law (JCL) and the accused to launch multiple Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on various Government of India and State Government websites between March to May 2025.

The accused also posted anti-national content on a Telegram channel. Following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the case was re-registered by the NIA, Ahmedabad.

According to the NIA’s investigation, it revealed that the accused, in coordination with the JCL, used advanced hacking tools, anonymizing technologies (including VPNs), and encrypted platforms to execute the attacks.

“The accused publicised these attacks online, sharing screenshots and inflammatory messages in retaliation to India’s 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, with the intent to threaten the country’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty,” the agency said in its Press statement.

“Digital forensic analysis confirmed the accused’s role in orchestrating a planned, ideologically-motivated cyber offensive, coupled with his efforts to train others in unlawful cyber techniques while concealing identities to evade law enforcement,” it further added.

In continuation of proceedings against the JCL before the Juvenile Justice Board, Nadiad, Gujarat, the NIA has now filed a charge sheet against Jasim Shahnawaz Ansari under Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000 read with Section 61(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

The NIA remains committed to safeguarding India’s digital infrastructure and bringing to justice those who threaten national security.

