NIA busts ISIS J'khand terror module, arrests one from MP after searches in 6 states

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at nine locations in a multi-state crackdown in connection with the ISIS Jharkhand module case and arrested a person named Rahul Sen aka Omar from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam for his alleged role in the conspiracy to spread terror in the region.

An NIA spokesperson said that the case relates to the ISIS module that was exposed with the arrest of an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student named Faizan in July this year. Faizan had come in contact with radicalised individuals connected to the ISIS during his stay near the AMU campus.

The official said that searches were conducted at the premises of suspects at nine locations across six states as part of Thursday’s crackdown, during which Sen aka Omar aka Omar Bahadur was arrested and a host of incriminating materials, including electronic devices (laptops, pen drives, mobile phones), one knife, a veil and several ISIS related documents were seized.

The NIA carried out searches in Bihar’s Siwan district, Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, Azamgarh and Maharajganj districts, Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Ludhiana in Punjab, South Goa, Yadgir in Karnataka and Mumbai.

The official said: “Sen, 23, was arrested from Ratlam for his active role in the terror conspiracy, including dissemination of ISIS propaganda through social media platforms for radicalisation and recruitment of gullible youth for carrying out various terror related activities. Several incriminating materials or data, including videos pertaining to the ISIS, were also seized.”

The NIA had registered a case on July 19 this year under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A day later, it had arrested Faizan.

The official said that during probe, it was revealed that Faizan (19) had hatched the Jharkhand terror module conspiracy, along with his associates and unknown others, through social media platforms with an intention to aid and abet terror activities by providing active support to the ISIS.

“The conspiracy was aimed at unleashing terror attacks in India on behalf of the ISIS and recruiting youngsters to work for the proscribed outfit,” the official said.

The official also said that Faizan, a B.A. Economics student at AMU, used to stay at a lodge near the university campus and while studying there, he came in contact with some radicalised individuals who were in contact with ISIS operatives.

“They formed a closed group, which was trying to influence others to join the ISIS. Faizan had also propagated ideological videos of ISIS in order to influence and recruit vulnerable youngsters for carrying out violent attacks in India and was in the process of radicalising neo-converts and bringing them into the terrorist fold to expand the ISIS cadre and footprint in India,” the official said.

“Faizan was in contact with foreign-based ISIS handlers, who were guiding him in spreading ISIS ideology and had also contemplated 'Hijrat' (migration) to a foreign ISIS conflict theatre after his completing task in India,” the official added.

