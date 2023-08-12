NIA arrests two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two key operatives of Canada-based 'listed terrorist' Arsh Dala after they reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Manila, Philippines, an official said.

"Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh were both 'wanted' close operatives of Dala and had non-bailable arrest warrants against them for carrying out terror acts, including threats and intimidation, and terror funding for banned terrorist organisations in India. Originally from Punjab, they had been living in Manila and were nabbed by the NIA team in an early morning operation, the moment they landed at the IGI Airport," the NIA said in a statement.

The central agency said its investigations had revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a banned terrorist organisation. They were also allegedly engaged in smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives for the KTF from across the border.

"The duo had been working for individual 'listed terrorist' Arshdeep Singh Dala who has been operating from Canada for the last three to four years. Besides, smuggling weapons from Pakistan, they were also involved in recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF," the NIA added.

It said, "Peeta and Mandeep were also part of an extensive extortion racket for raising funds for the KTF and Arsh Dalla. They used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and threaten them into paying up huge amounts. Their India-based associates would even open fire at the homes and other premises of the identified targets who refused to pay up, thus forcing them to succumb to their threats and extortions."

An NIA Delhi Court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against them earlier in a case related to the terrorist activities of banned pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in India, the agency added.

The duo also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab, it said.

