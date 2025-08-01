NHRC chief leads discussions on preparing for an ageing society

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Discussions on preparing for an ageing society and strengthening elderly welfare topped the agenda at the conference inaugurated by NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian on Friday, an official said.

Addressing participants at the National Conference on ‘Ageing in India: Emerging Realities, Evolving Responses’, supported by the @India_NHRC, @NITIAayog, MoH&FW, MoSJ&E, and organised by a foundation, the NHRC chief said the objective was to facilitate dialogue among diverse stakeholders.

The conference aimed to reframe ageing as an opportunity, explore innovative programmes and policies, facilitate dialogue amongst diverse stakeholders, and showcase scalable best practices and research.

As per projections, by 2050, nearly 20 per cent of the Indian population will be over the age of 60, amounting to over 347 million individuals.

The conference was designed as a multidisciplinary platform to explore how India can respond to its ageing population with innovation, inclusivity, and compassion.

Bringing together thought leaders from government, academia, civil society, healthcare, and the private sector, the conference aims to foster a holistic understanding of ageing-related issues and highlight practical, scalable solutions, said a statement.

Dr V.K. Paul, Member @NITIAayog, delivered the special address, and Bharat Lal, SG, NHRC, delivered the keynote address in the inaugural session. A report, ‘Ageing in India: Challenges & Opportunities,’ was also released.

The conference was spread over four thematic sessions: ‘Strengthening Elderly Welfare: Policy & Practice’, chaired by Amit Yadav, Secy, @MSJEGOI and ‘Health & Mental Wellbeing of the Elderly’ by Preeti Sudan, former Chairperson, UPSC and former Secy, @MoHFW_INDIA.

The sessions 'Leveraging Ageing for Growth & Development’ and ‘Shaping Futures: Preparing for an Ageing Society’ were chaired by Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa, India & former CEO, NITI Aayog and Dr V.K. Paul, Member @NITIAayog, respectively.

Some other eminent speakers included: Dr Kiran Bedi, Former Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Amarjeet Sinha, Retd. IAS, Former Secy, Department of Rural Development & Former Advisor, PM’s Office, S. Krishnan, Secy, @GoI_MeitY and V. Srinivas, Secy, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare.

