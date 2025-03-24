NGT contemplates civil action against 8 former Commissioners of Srinagar civic body

Srinagar, March 24 (IANS) In an order of far-reaching consequences, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is contemplating civil action against eight former Commissioners of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), who were in office from 2017 to 2025.

The NGT order is likely to ensure the clearance of massive waste from the Achan Saidapora landfill site in Srinagar.

In addition to contemplating action against the past eight Commissioners of the SMC, the president Commissioner has been directed to give an undertaking to ensure 11.50 lakh metric tons of legacy waste that is dumped at the Achan landfill site would be cleared in two years.

This order came after Commissioner, Owais Ahmad, informed the NGT that it would require at least 2 years to clear the landfill site of such a huge quantity of legacy waste.

Details available with IANS reveal that case titled Raja Muzaffar Bhat v/s Union of India and others regarding unscientific dumping of municipal solid waste at Achan was listed before the three member bench of Chairman, Justice Prakash Srivastava, Judicial Member, Justice Sudhir Aggarwal, and Expert Member, Dr Senthil Vel on March 20.

The SMC Commissioner, J&K Pollution Control Committee's (JKPCC) Regional Director Abhijeet Joshi, G.M. Kawoosa government counsel, Central Pollution Control Board's counsel Rajkumar, and Itisha Awasthi, counsel for the petitioner Raja Muzaffar Bhat, were present during the hearing.

The SMC Commissioner told the NGT bench that he will furnish an undertaking, taking the responsibility to ensure that within the said timeline (2 years), the entire work of clearing legacy waste will be completed through the bioremediation process.

He was directed to furnish the undertaking before the Tribunal within 10 days.

During the hearing, the J&K PCC Regional Director said that around Rs 12 crore penalty will be imposed on the SMC as environmental compensation and civil action will also be initiated against 8 former Commissioners who were posted in the SMC between 2017-2025.

"So far as respondent J&K PCC is concerned, it has filed the reply dated 18.03.2025 disclosing the steps which are being taken to initiate civil action against the officers responsible for violation under the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. A list of 8 such officers, who were posted as Commissioners, Srinagar, Municipal Corporation from 2017 onwards has been enclosed and three weeks have been sought to file a complaint before the competent forum/adjudicating officer. Prayer is allowed. Let further progress report be filed by J&K PCC within four weeks," the NGT order read.

In addition, the SMC Commissioner informed the NGT in writing that Leachate Treatment Plant-LTP will be made operational, application of anti-odour chemicals and bio enzymes, and a green buffer zone plantation of 3,200 trees will be done by June 2025 as an immediate action.

Further, short, medium, and long-term solutions have also been proposed which include clearing the entire landfill site by March 2027, he added.

