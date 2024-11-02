Neymar, Endrick overlooked for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 2 (IANS) Veteran forward Neymar and Real Madrid teenager Endrick have been left out of Brazil's squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 128 international matches, returned to action for his club Al Hilal last month, almost a year to the day after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament, reported Xinhua.

Brazil manager Dorival Junior said it was too soon to recall the 32-year-old for the away clash with Venezuela on November 14 and the home fixture against Uruguay five days later.

"He is fully recovered, but he has had just a few minutes of play, and that was a big reason," Dorival told a news conference. "By next year, he will have had more time playing, he will totally recover his confidence."

18-year-old forward Endrick, who scored three goals in his first five international outings, played just 26 minutes in Brazil's October qualifiers against Chile and Peru.

He has also struggled for opportunities with Real Madrid, having been an unused substitute in each of the Spanish club's past three matches.

Dorival named six players from local clubs: Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Estevao (Palmeiras), Weverton (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro) and Gerson (Flamengo).

Brazil is currently fourth in the 10-team South American qualifying zone standings with 16 points from 10 games, six points behind leaders Argentina.

The top six teams in the group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The seventh-ranked side will advance to an inter-continental playoff.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Weverton (Palmeiras), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Abner (Lyon), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain).

Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Raphinha (Barcelona).

Forwards: Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Estevao (Palmeiras), Savinho (Manchester City).

