Newly-wed couple found hanging at home in MP's Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), July 5 (IANS) A newly-wed couple belonging to the Tribal community allegedly hanged themselves to death under suspicious circumstances at their home in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Budhar town under the jurisdiction of Keshwahi police station late on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Bodhan Singh Gond (25) and his wife Urmila Singh Gond (21).

Upon receiving information late at night, when a police team reached the spot, the bodies of the married couple were found hanging from a ceiling fan with the same rope in their bedroom. The bodies were found hanging with their neck tied on two ends of a single rope, according to police.

The bodies were sent to Shahdol district hospital, around 30 km from the spot, for post-mortem examination. Subsequently, Keshwali police registered a case and began an investigation into the matter, a police official said on Saturday.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot; however, preliminary investigation suggested that Bodhan Singh had borrowed some money from a local moneylender for his marriage. The couple got married in April 2024.

Police also learnt that till 10:30 pm, Bodhan and his wife Urmila had dinner with their parents, during which an argument started over money that was reportedly borrowed from a local moneylender. Following this, the couple went to their bedroom. Later, when Bodhan's father asked him to come out, he didn't respond. After getting no response despite repeated calls, the father sensed some unusual and knocked on the door, but again he got no response. Then he alerted some neighbours, and when they broke a side window of their bedroom, they found the couple hanging from the ceiling fan.

Subsequently, the local area police were informed, and the bodies were removed.

On Saturday morning, senior police officials, along with a forensic team, reached the spot for investigation. Police have taken the couple's mobile into their possession for forensic search.

"Bodies have been handed over to the family for the last rites. A forensic team visited the spot and collected some evidence. We have talked to family members, and an investigation is underway," Keshwahi police station in-charge Ashish Jharia said.

