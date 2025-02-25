Newcastle need to play ‘close to perfect’ against Liverpool: Eddie Howe

Newcastle, Feb 25 (IANS) Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said his side will need to play "close to a perfect game" if they're to topple Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday (IST).

It is a tough ask for the Magpies, with Arne Slot's Reds currently 11 points clear at the summit and boasting a fine home record against Newcastle. The English head coach further went on to label the atmosphere at Anfield Stadium as special.

"We need to be close to a perfect game from our perspective. Learning from the recent game against Manchester City would be a good starting point for us where we didn't execute the aggressive game plan that we wanted and we didn't attack the game well enough.

"We need to learn from that at Anfield, which is a great environment to play football in but not good if you're not totally there. We have to acknowledge that and make sure we turn up. Psychologically, it's huge. It's an emotional stadium; we're going to need to start well, and we need to have a threat in the game," said Howe in a press conference.

The Magpies head to Anfield seeking a first win there since a League Cup triumph in November 1995, when a Steve Watson strike saw United win on Merseyside.

After a 0-4 defeat against Manchester City a week before, Newcastle returned to winning ways in the league with a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest. Howe’s men are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and are tied with Manchester City at 44 points.

With Nottingham Forest just three points ahead of both clubs in third spot, any points secured against Liverpool will be vital.

"It's been there all season to a degree. There's been games we've been frustrated at ourselves. But, when you hear the statistic of 13 wins out of 16, that's not an inconsistent team. I'd certainly take that again in the next 16 games. I try to be very honest and acknowledge we have been inconsistent at times and Sunday (the 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest) reflected that,” Howe added.

