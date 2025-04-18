Newcastle can rely on Murphy amidst push for UCL qualification: Tindall

Newcastle, April 18 (IANS) Jason Tindall says Newcastle United can 'rely' on the in-form Jacob Murphy after the winger bagged his ninth goal and 13th assist of the campaign in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Magpies head to Aston Villa on Saturday on the back of six successive wins - a run of form that has lifted them to third in the Premier League table - and Murphy's superb form has helped sustain United's push for Champions League qualification.

Assistant head coach Tindall, who again stood in for Howe at Friday morning's media briefing, along with Graeme Jones will lead the team once again at Villa Park this weekend as Howe continues to recover from pneumonia.

"Full credit to Jacob. He's been at the football club a long time and I'm sure if he was someone we signed at the start of the season or in January from somewhere, then he would be receiving more plaudits than he is.

"His performances certainly don't surprise me or the manager. He works extremely hard on a day-to-day basis. He takes everything tactically and week-in, week-out we know we can rely on him," said Tindall in the pre-game press conference.

Tindall also hailed the attitude shown by players like Harvey Barnes after he waited for his opportunity and grabbed it with both hands by scoring a brace against Manchester United on Sunday and another goal against Crystal Palace.

"It's a testament to all the players who weren't starting games for a period - they come in and deliver performances, but you can only do that if you've got the right attitude in your work day-in, day-out and are consistent, you're mentally strong and you deal with frustrations in the right way.

"Certainly Harvey has done that since he's come into the team. He's delivered excellent performances individually, but team performances as well," he added.

