New Zealand's Zak Foulkes joins Durham for T20 Blast campaign

Durham, March 3 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Zak Foulkes has signed with Durham for the upcoming T20 Blast season. The 22-year-old seamer, known for his hard-hitting deliveries, has played eight international white-ball matches since making his debut in April 2024. Seven of those appearances have come in T20Is, where he has taken nine wickets at an average of 26.33, including a best of 3-20 against Sri Lanka.

Foulkes is no stranger to the Vitality Blast, having featured for Birmingham Bears last season, where he claimed eight wickets in seven matches.

Expressing his excitement, Foulkes said, "I am really excited to be joining Durham for the Vitality Blast this season. I have heard great things about the Club and can't wait to get involved."

Durham’s Director of Cricket, Marcus North, welcomed the signing, stating, "We are very pleased to have recruited Zak for our T20 Blast season. It was important that we brought in a player who would provide us with a clear point of difference within our bowling attack, and that is exactly what Zak brings.

"At only 22, Zak has already shown across the international and domestic game how much of a dynamic and well-rounded player he is in the T20 format. We look forward to welcoming him to Durham this summer."

Born in Christchurch, Zakary Glen Foulkes is a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium bowler. He is the son of Glen Foulkes, who is also a New Zealand cricketer who has represented the Canterbury Country. Having come up through the ranks playing for Canterbury Kings and the U-19 and U-23 sections. He has played only one ODI and seven T20I for New Zealand.

Durham County Cricket Club has won the County Championship thrice in 2008, 2009 and 2014. In 2023, the club won the Division Two title.

