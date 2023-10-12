New Zealand's food prices up 8% annually

Wellington, Oct 12 (IANS) Food prices in New Zealand were 8 per cent higher in September than in the same period last year, the national statistics department said on Thursday.

In September 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured by Stats NZ.

Price rises for the five food groups for the year ended September 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall movement, were grocery food prices increased 10.7 per cent; restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 8.6 per cent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 6.9 per cent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 8.3 per cent; and fruit and vegetables prices increased 1.4 per cent.

The increase for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, the second largest contributor to the annual movement, was driven by the same contributors as the previous month -- dine-in lunch/brunch, takeaway meals, and dine-in evening meals.

The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products, Xinhua news agen Stats NZ's consumer prices manager James Mitchell.

“The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

“Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.