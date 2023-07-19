New Zealanders welcome return of tourism: Survey

Wellington, July 19 (IANS) About 89 per cent of New Zealanders agree that tourism is good for the country, up from 83 per cent a year ago, according to a new survey published on Wednesday.

The survey shows there is strong recognition among New Zealanders of tourism's positive impact on the economy, which is at 92 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fewer New Zealanders now perceive the level of tourism in their community as being too high compared to November 2022, and there is still a high 37 per cent of citizens who would like to see more tourism in their communities, said Tourism Minister Peeni Henare.

"Communities recognize that tourism provides jobs and also that it can positively affect social well-being and connection with culture," Henare said.

Some New Zealanders believe that there are negative impacts from tourism, mainly around specific things that affect them such as traffic congestion and impacts on the environment.

Initiatives like "Care for New Zealand" promote responsible and safe travel behaviour and actively encourages international and domestic visitors to experience the country in a way that keeps everyone safe, protects the environment and respects the culture, the Minister added.

