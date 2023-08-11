New Zealand promotes pay transparency to close gender pay gap

Wellington, Aug 11 (IANS) The New Zealand government continues to close the gender pay gap by further promoting pay transparency, Minister for Women Jan Tinetti said on Friday.

Around 900 entities nationwide with more than 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap, and after four years, this will increase to almost 2,700 entities with more than 100 workers, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

"The reality is that women have different experiences in the workplace than men, and change is needed," Tinetti said, adding that requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers.

This move is part of the government's ongoing commitment to make New Zealand an equitable and desirable place for people to live, work, and do business, she said.

The Minister noted that New Zealand needs to stay in line with international standards to attract highly skilled women.

Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan said the government will also explore the inclusion of ethnicity in pay gap reporting as Maori, Pacific peoples and other ethnic groups often face the compounding impact of both gender and ethnic pay gaps.

