New Zealand PM to begin India visit from March 16

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will pay an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 16-20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

This would be Luxon's first visit to India after assuming office and he would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, businesses, media and members of the Indian diaspora community in New Zealand.

"Prime Minister Rt Hon Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," read a statement issued by the MEA.

​During his visit, Luxon will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17, covering various aspects of India-New Zealand relations. PM Modi will also host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary who is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu the same day.

Luxon, who will join the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue 2025 on March 17 in New Delhi as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, is also scheduled to visit Mumbai on March 19-20 where he will have interactions with Indian business leaders and representatives from various walks of life.

The visiting leader will leave for Wellington from Mumbai on March 20.

Last month, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan met Luxon, discussing ways to enhance cooperation between both countries in several areas while reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to further strengthen and take the partnership to a higher level.

India and New Zealand have historically shared close and cordial ties. Both countries enjoy growing ties driven by strategic interests and economic mutual benefit, collaborating in trade, education, culture, research, and innovations overcoming geographic barriers to build a prosperous partnership.

Both nations enjoy a robust alliance based on mutual respect and shared goals. Despite geographical distances, there's a strong bond and people-to-people contact through a large Indian diaspora. The presence of the large Indian diaspora in New Zealand acts as the foundation for close cultural cooperation between the two countries.

PM Modi and the New Zealand Prime Minister had met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos' Vientiane in October 2024.

Both leaders recalled the visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu to New Zealand in August 2024, which was a huge success. PM Modi welcomed New Zealand's decision to join the International Solar Alliance and also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Luxon to visit India.

"Had an excellent meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Christopher Luxon. We value our friendship with New Zealand, bound together by a commitment to democracy, freedom, and rule of law. Our talks covered sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education, and innovation," PM Modi posted on X on October 10, 2024, after the meeting.

