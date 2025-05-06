New Zealand lawmaker proposes social media ban for under-16s

Wellington, May 6 (IANS) A New Zealand lawmaker is pushing for legislation that would ban children under 16 from accessing social media in a move that could see the country follow Australia's lead in tightening regulations on digital platforms.

New Zealand National Party MP Catherine Wedd has introduced a member's bill that would require social media companies to verify users' ages and block minors from creating accounts, according to Xinhua news agency.

Platforms could face financial penalties for non-compliance and would be obligated to take "all reasonable steps" to ensure users are at least 16 years old, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported on Tuesday.

"My Social Media Age-Appropriate Users Bill is about protecting young people from bullying, inappropriate content and social media addiction by restricting access for under 16-year-olds," RNZ quoted Wedd as saying.

The bill is backed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who said he is open to adopting it as a government bill, a move that would fast-track its progress through parliament.

"It's not a political issue. It's actually a New Zealand issue," Luxon said, adding he is seeking bipartisan support.

The proposed law is modelled on legislation currently being implemented in Australia. If passed, it would allow the responsible minister to classify specific platforms as age-restricted and require a formal review three years after coming into force to evaluate their impact.

The Australian bill of social media ban for children under 16, the first in the world, passed the Senate in November 2024.

Social media companies that fail to prevent Australians younger than 16 from using their service will face fines worth tens of millions of dollars under world-first laws.

Under the legislation, the onus to enforce the minimum age limit will fall on social media companies rather than children, parents, or guardians.

Social media companies that systematically fail to enforce the age limit will face fines of up to Australian $50 million ($32.5 million).

