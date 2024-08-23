New Zealand heads to join Pacific leaders to discuss regional issues

Wellington, Aug 23 (IANS) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and several Ministers will join Pacific leaders in an annual forum next week to discuss priority regional issues, including climate change, security, and development.

"This meeting is our region's opportunity to come together and help chart our collective future," Luxon said on Friday ahead of his trip to Tonga next week to attend the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Week which brings together leaders from 18 Pacific countries and territories, including New Zealand, on August 26-30, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As a region, we are working towards a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Pacific," the Prime Minister said, adding New Zealand is an active, engaged and interested partner to every country in the Pacific Islands region.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand's high-level participation in Leaders' Week reflects the importance the government places upon deepening its relationships in the region.

"Our collective unity is critical to the region's efforts to tackle the challenges that confront us, such as climate change mitigation, development needs and regional security," Peters said.

“Since taking office nine months ago, the government has been demonstrating that New Zealand is an active, engaged and interested partner to every country in the Pacific Islands region,” Luxon said.

Peters said that New Zealand's high-level participation in Leaders' Week reflects the importance the government places upon deepening its relationships in the region.

"We will be listening and engaging frankly next week on the issues that matter to each Forum member," he added.

"Our collective unity is critical to the region's efforts to tackle the challenges that confront us, such as climate change mitigation, development needs and regional security.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.