New York beefs up security measures for New Year holiday

New York, Dec 31 (IANS) New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced increased security measures statewide to ensure public safety during holiday celebrations.

The measures include increased staffing in collaboration with the State Police, the New York National Guard, and other agencies and enhanced security at airports, bridges, tunnels, and public transportation systems.

"As we gather in New York City to celebrate the start of a new year, I've directed our State agencies to take all necessary steps to ensure that New Yorkers and visitors can celebrate safely and peacefully," Hochul said on Monday in a statement.

"Public safety is my top priority, and I am committed to using every tool at our disposal to keep you safe."

To prevent potential terrorist attacks, the New York State Office of Counter-Terrorism (OCT) has assessed more than 200 infrastructure places where people congregate, including malls, universities, airports and more.

The announcement especially underlined that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), responsible for public transit in New York City, has stepped up patrols and surveillance to bolster security.

In the past week, there have been several crimes in New York City's subway system, including a man who set fire to a sleeping female passenger and a brawl during a robbery attempt that left one man dead. The series of incidents raised more concerns about public transportation safety in the city.

Hochul urged people to be safe and mindful of their surroundings when attending public events during the holiday, according to the announcement.

The security plan has been "calibrated" to account for the Christmas market attack in Germany and sanitation trucks will be positioned at intersections to prevent vehicle ramming, as they have been in years past.

"The public can expect to see a tremendous amount of police resources," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

The plan also includes uniformed and plainclothes officers, canine teams, helicopters and boats.

Large-scale celebrations are scheduled in New York City on Tuesday with a large number of tourists and visitors pouring into the city.

