'New weapon to hunt Oppn-ruled state govts': Kerala CM slams Centre over 130th Constitution Amendment bill

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 ( IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday strongly criticised the Union government over the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, alleging that it is part of a wider political conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar and the BJP to destabilise Opposition-ruled state governments.

In a sharp statement, Vijayan said the Bill, recently introduced in the Lok Sabha, should be seen only as a continuation of the BJP’s “vendetta politics” using central investigation agencies.

“The Sangh Parivar has launched a new strategy to hunt down non-BJP state governments. The amendment is not born out of concern for governance but from a political decision to weaken the federal structure of the country,” said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in the past, several chief ministers and ministers across the country had been imprisoned for long periods on corruption charges, yet they did not resign.

According to him, the Centre's frustration over this has prompted the “hasty introduction” of the 130th amendment.

“The new experiment of the neo-fascist politics is to frame opposition leaders in false cases, jail them, and then disqualify them from holding office,” added Vijayan.

Vijayan also criticised the BJP for what he called its “double standards” on corruption.

“Those arrested in corruption cases become saints the moment they cross over to the BJP. The party must explain under which Constitutional morality such a strange logic operates,” questioned Vijayan.

He further alleged that the Bill was the continuation of a larger design to erode the Constitutional rights of states, pointing out recent moves to strengthen the veto powers of Governors over state legislatures.

“Now the attempt is to destabilise entire state governments under the guise of Constitutional amendments,” noted Vijayan.

Calling for a united response, the Chief Minister urged all democratic forces to rise in protest.

“This anti-democratic move of the Sangh Parivar, aimed at silencing political opponents, must be resisted collectively. The 130th Constitutional Amendment, which opens the door to political misuse, must be opposed with one voice,” said Vijayan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.