New signings make fantastic debuts, Milan conquer Bologna

Rome, Aug 22 (IANS) AC Milan's fresh new signings, Tijjani Reijnders and Christian Pulisic, made an immediate impact, contributing to Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna in their 2023/24 Serie A season opener.

The Rossoneri parted ways with cornerstone player Sandro Tonali, who transitioned to Newcastle United this summer. However, Milan didn't shy away from investing significantly, ushering in several new talents. Reijnders, Pulisic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were all in the starting lineup for the inaugural match on Monday.

The visitors didn't take long to assert their dominance. Just 11 minutes in, a well-placed cross from Pulisic found Reijnders, who set it up perfectly from the by-line for Olivier Giroud to finish with precision, Xinhua reports.

The lead was doubled shortly after, a mere 10 minutes later. Pulisic and Giroud exhibited excellent synergy, with the latter's astute pass setting up the American for a powerful finish, cementing the win.

In other matches, the recently-promoted Cagliari played to a goalless draw with Torino.

