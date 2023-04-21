New PoK PM says PTI was 'in no position' to win election

Islamabad, April 21 (IANS) After taking oath as the 15th Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that he contested as an independent candidate because the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in no position to win the election, the media reported.

"I would not have contested the election if my party (PTI) were able to win it on its own strength," he said, promising to establish rule of law in the region, Dawn reported.

"However, as soon as we complete the initial phase of government formation, you will see a tangible change," he said in his address after being sworn in by President Barrister Sultan Mahmood.

"I need time to improve this system, so I urge all of my allies to support me with patience and courage."

Haq, who was the Legislative Assembly's speaker since August 2021, was elected unopposed as leader of the house in election after forming a 12-member ‘forward bloc' in the PTI and forging an alliance with the 19-member combined opposition, comprising PPP and PML-N lawmakers, Dawn reported.

Haq, 53, made it clear that he had contested the Prime Minister's election as an independent candidate with the support of the combined opposition, who he referred to as PDM, and thanked the PTI lawmakers who voted for him.

