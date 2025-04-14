New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj flags off two medical vans on Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) BJP’s New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday flagged off two free medical vans, and the party’s Delhi unit organised events across all 256 Mandals on the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Earlier, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda joined Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in paying floral tribute to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Memorial on Alipur Road.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Ministers Virendra Kumar and B.L. Verma, MP Yogendra Chandolia, and BJP National Media Co-Coordinator Sanjay Mayukh also paid tributes at the statue of Baba Saheb.

Delhi BJP SC Morcha President Mohan Lal Gihara, Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey Mishra, Yuva Morcha President Sagar Tyagi, and hundreds of BJP workers also attended the event.

Nadda also visited the exhibition at the Ambedkar Memorial, which showcases the life and contributions of Dr Ambedkar. Later, BJP leaders also paid their respects at the statue of Gautam Buddha.

The BJP National president said that Baba Saheb played a significant role in uplifting the weaker and backward sections of society and in eradicating social evils.

He stated that the life of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who was dedicated to social harmony, unity, and human rights, continues to inspire us all.

At another Ambedkar Jayanti celebration, held on Monday, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra paid floral tributes at Dr Ambedkar’s statue in Ambedkar Park, Jwala Nagar. State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal participated in an event held in Shahdara district and paid floral tribute at the statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Ambedkar and emphasised how his vision continues to shape the country's path toward progress.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

