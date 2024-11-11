New CJI Sanjiv Khanna aims to reduce trial duration

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Underscoring the need for focused reforms on criminal case management, newly sworn in Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Monday said that he aims to work on reducing trial duration.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to CJI Khanna in a swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He will be the 51st CJI and will have around six months in office.

Expressing immense honour in heading the third wing of democracy, CJI Khanna said" "The Constitution trusts upon us (judiciary) the role of constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice."

"It is our constitutional duty to ensure easy access to justice to all citizens of our great nation," he added.

CJI Khanna said that the justice delivery framework in terms of providing equal treatment necessitates fair opportunity to succeed to all, regardless of status, wealth or power, and a just and unbiased adjudication. Further, he identified the need to tackle case backlogs, making litigation affordable and accessible, and a need for simplifying complex legal procedures.

With a citizen-centric agenda, CJI Khanna outlined his vision to make courts approachable and user-friendly, making judgments comprehensible to the citizens, and promoting mediation. As one of the top priorities, he aims to position justice delivery mechanisms to ensure that the process of law is not gruelling for the citizens.

On October 24, the Centre cleared the appointment of Justice Khanna to the highest judicial office of the country after then CJI D.Y. Chandrachud had recommended him as his successor. As a Supreme Court judge, he has been part of the landmark judgments on Article 370, the decriminalisation of adultery, the electoral bonds scheme, the EVM-VVPAT tally etc.

