New Bihar BJP chief confident of winning all 40 LS seats in 2024

Patna, March 23 (IANS) After being appointed as Bihar BJP President, Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday claimed that his party will win all 40 seats in state in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Samrat Chaudhary will face the might of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar and also the challenge to unite party workers and supporters at the ground level.

"The party has given big responsibility to me and I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda. I will try my best in the upcoming elections. Our party will win all 40 seats of Lok Sabha in Bihar in 2024 and BJP will form the government on its own in the 2025 assembly election," Chaudhary said.

"Bihar has not become a developed state in the last 33 years and Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar are responsible for it. Nitish Kumar has to give details of works he had done in the last 17 years. He is our opponent and it is a guarantee of our win," Chaudhary said.

BJP, which is considered as a party of upper caste in Bihar, has given the responsibility in the hands of OBC leader Samrat Chaudhary keeping in mind 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Samrat Chaudhary is known as one of the most vocal leaders of the party who put the points of the party in the strongest possible manner in Bihar. He has been critical of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad.

Samrat Chaudhary started his political career from RJD and then switched to JD-U. He joined BJP in 2018 and became Panchayati Ram Minister in NDA government from 2020 till August 2022.

After Nitish Kumar formed the government with the help of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, BJP gave him a job of Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council.

