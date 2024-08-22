New BCB prez Faruque Ahmed questions coach Hathurusinghe’s role, eyes total overhaul of setup

Dhaka, Aug 22 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) newly elected president, Faruque Ahmed has made his stance clear: Chandika Hathurusinghe’s time as head coach may be nearing its end. Faruque, who had already expressed concerns about Hathurusinghe’s return even before assuming office, reiterated his belief that Bangladesh needs a change in leadership ahead of crucial upcoming tournaments.

"I am yet to find out about Chandika Hathurusinghe's contract," Faruque told reporters at Sher-E-Bangla stadium. "I have to see some stuff officially, but I have not moved from my previous stance. I need to speak to my colleagues in the next two or three days and see if we can find someone better than him. We need to prepare a shortlist and see who is willing to join us."

Hathurusinghe’s current contract runs until February 2025, aligning with the conclusion of the Champions Trophy. Despite being brought back for a second stint in 2023, his tenure has been marred by internal unrest within the team.

Bangladesh’s cricketing fortunes have fluctuated, and the optimism that followed the leadership of Steve Rhodes and Russell Domingo has faded. Faruque criticized the decision to reappoint Hathurusinghe, pointing out that his exit in 2017 left Bangladesh in a challenging position.

"It was a real blunder to bring back Hathurusinghe for a second stint," Faruque stated. "He left us in trouble the last time he resigned. Bangladesh was a stepping stone for him; he returned to his country and became their head coach. I couldn’t believe that a 25-member board, including the president, could make such a decision. I hope they are now realizing their mistake."

Faruque highlighted the instability that quickly followed Hathurusinghe’s reappointment. The dressing room atmosphere soured with Tamim Iqbal’s brief retirement, followed by Shakib Al Hasan’s public fallout with Tamim. Fast-bowling coach Allan Donald also left his role, while Bangladesh’s underwhelming performance at the T20 World Cup led many to question Hathurusinghe’s decision-making.

"Those who brought him back thought he was a magician," Faruque continued. "They believed Hathurusinghe created the bubble of success. But cricket is not about magic—it’s the result of a combination of players, coaches, the selection committee, and even board officials."

Aside from coaching, Faruque also raised questions about the availability of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was recently an Awami League member of parliament until the government’s fall earlier this month.

Amid the political turmoil, Shakib’s future with the national team is uncertain, and Faruque intends to clarify his availability, particularly with two home Tests coming up in October.

"We will give a lot of importance to understanding whether Shakib can play while staying outside Bangladesh," Faruque explained. "It should have been a policy matter even before [he became an MP] that he wouldn't be allowed to do politics."

On a more optimistic note, Faruque expressed his hope for the return of former captain Tamim Iqbal, who stepped away from international cricket briefly last year before retracting his decision. Tamim has not played for Bangladesh since September 2023 but has remained active in domestic leagues.

"I would like to see Tamim play for another two or three years. Maybe ODI is his best format now. I want to speak to him about his future plans. If he doesn’t want to play, I’d be happy to see him involved with the board. He has leadership qualities and could serve us well in that capacity."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.