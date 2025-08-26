'Never thought about it', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid buzz on running for BJP chief's post

Gwalior, Aug 26 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, denied running for the post of National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that he was single-mindedly focused on increasing farm production and boosting farmers' income.

During a visit to the Agriculture University in Gwalior, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan sidestepped the media queries and affirmed that he was busy handling his ministerial responsibilities only.

However, when mediapersons continued to seek the Union Minister's response about his reported meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat in New Delhi on August 25 evening, Union Minister Chouhan said, "I have only one goal -- how to increase agricultural production."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me with the responsibility of looking after the Ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development. At this moment, agriculture is in every pore of my body, and farmers are in my breath," he added.

He said that he has fixated his focus on his primary goal.

"I have only one goal - how to increase agricultural production, how to boost farmers' income, how to develop rural areas, how to make more Lakhpati Didis," Union Minister Chouhan added.

Responding again to a similar query on the issue of next BJP President, the Union Minister said that he has never thought of becoming the BJP President.

"I would say it again that neither have I ever thought of it, nor has anyone told me. I can't even think of it," he added.

This time, he reiterated his earlier statement and said that "serving to the people is worship of God for me, and I want to keep doing this worship until my last breath".

Before getting elected as the Lok Sabha MP from the Vidisha constituency, 66-year-old Union Minister Chouhan, a prominent OBC leader, has been the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for a record four times and is seen as a politician with grassroots connect.

After leading the BJP to a thumping victory in the November 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, he quit as Chief Minister and contested as well as won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Vidisha seat.

He later became a Cabinet Minister in the third term of Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister last year.

Notably, the three-year term of the current BJP President J.P. Nadda ended nearly two years ago, and after that his tenure was extended.

