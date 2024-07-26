Netanyahu meets Biden, Harris to narrow 'gaps' on Gaza ceasefire deal

Washington, July 26 (IANS) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday to close the remaining "gaps" in the push for a Gaza ceasefire deal, the White House said quoting media reports.

The meeting at the White House came a day after Netanyahu gave a fiery speech before the US Congress as thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside, BBC reported.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris later met Netanyahu and said she had voiced "serious concerns" over casualties in Gaza.

The Prime Minister faces pressure both at home and abroad to bring an end to the Israel-Gaza war, now in its ninth month.

He said he had known the US President for 40 years - and that Biden had known every Israeli PM over the last half a century.

"From a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish-American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu also said he looked forward to working with Biden "on the great issues before us" over the next several months.

The meeting follows months of tension over the war in Gaza, with Biden reaching the point in May, according to his friend and former Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel, where he said "enough is enough".

Biden also previously publicly threatened to hold back weapons shipments if Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah, prompting anger in Israel, BBC reported.

Netanyahu said in June that it was "inconceivable" for the Biden administration to withhold weapons and ammunition from Israel.

At a news briefing, National Security Spokesman John Kirby said the pair discussed the urgent need for a hostage release deal, the potential of conflict spilling over into Lebanon, the threat of Iran and the need to reach "compromises" in peace talks.

While Kirby added that "gaps remain" in the US-Israel relationship, it was still "healthy".

"By healthy, I mean they're not going to agree on everything," he said, adding that Biden was "very comfortable with the relationship he has with the Prime Minister".

Speaking to reporters after she met with Netanyahu, Vice-President Harris said the discussion was "frank and constructive".

Harris is the likely Democratic presidential nominee now that Biden has stepped down from his re-election campaign.

She said she has an "unwavering commitment" to Israel and its right to defend itself, BBC reported.

Harris also expressed, however, "serious concerns" about Israeli operations in Gaza and the "dire humanitarian situation there".

"I will not be silent," she added.

"It is time for this war to end."

"Let's get the deal done so we can get a ceasefire to end the war," she said.

"Let's bring the hostages home, and let's bring much-needed relief to the Palestinian people."

The US and Israeli leaders also held a closed-door meeting with the families of seven US citizens still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Following the meeting, Jonathan Dekel-Chen - whose son Sagui was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 last year - told reporters that the meeting was "productive and honest," although he did not provide details.

"We feel probably more optimistic than we have since the first round of releases in late November, early December," he said.

Speaking in the House Chamber on Wednesday, Netanyahu defended Israel's war in Gaza, while attempting to rally support from US politicians, BBC reported.

"Our enemies are your enemies," he said, condemning protesters as "Iran's useful idiots".

The White House pushed back on Netanyahu's characterisation of the protesters, with Kirby saying that "it's not a phrase we would use" and "not a reflection of what we think" of the "mostly peaceful" protests.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Washington to accuse Netanyahu of being a "war criminal".

Their loudspeakers and chanting could be heard from the White House as Netanyahu arrived on Thursday.

Police arrested 23 people on Wednesday, including five inside the Capitol building.

Netanyahu's speech was occasionally met with rapturous applause, mostly led by Republicans.

The Gaza war has deepened political divides in Washington and led to infighting among Democrats, whose left wing has been critical of US support of Israel.

Harris did not attend Netanyahu's speech due to scheduling conflicts, the White House said.

Harris has expressed steadfast support for Israel. However, such a stance has been politically costly for the Democrats.

Hundreds of thousands of protest votes were cast against Biden during the presidential primaries by those wanting him to stop sending military aid to Israel.

Some of those angered by his war stance see Harris as a chance to mend the fracture in the party and win back the votes.

Netanyahu is expected to visit Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Friday.

