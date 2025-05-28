Nepal: Two months after deadly violence, pro-monarchy group to hold 'peaceful' protests tomorrow

Kathmandu, May 28 (IANS) Nepal's pro-monarchist group have decided to resume its demonstrations on Thursday (May 29) just two months after the protests, demanding the restoration of monarchy and a Hindu state, turned violent in the Himalayan nation.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden has asserted that the street protests and demonstrations will focus on civil disobedience and Satyagraha (non-violent resistance) and will remain "peaceful."

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Lingden said the event will be held at Ratnapark in Kathmandu even if the administration does not permit them.

"Our protest will not be violent. It will be completely under our control, and won't be held outside the Ring Road. Even if the administration denies permission, we will hold it at Ratnapark," Lingden said.

Lingden alleged that Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is trying to create disruptions during his party's protest programme.

Oli, who also chairs the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), during a party function, warned that from 11 am to 2 pm on May 29, Kathmandu should be under the control of his ruling party, the leading Nepalese newspaper, The Kathmandu Post, reported.

"The prime minister is trying to provoke unrest on Thursday. Prime Minister Oli made such an inappropriate statement that he either has to correct it or he should resign. We announced a programme at Ratnapark, and the prime minister's party is summoning its cadres nearby to create a clash. Journalists need to report on this matter impartially," Lingden added.

Reports suggest that an alliance of pro-royalist and pro-Hindu groups, demanding the restoration of the Hindu state and monarchy, will join hands in the unified protest.

Prime Minister Oli reportedly instructed UML cadres to organise and take charge of the Kathmandu streets in light of the upcoming protest.

Meanwhile, Kamal Thapa, chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-N), announced that monarchists, who had been fragmented and inactive, have come together to push their common agenda.

"We have moved from a state of complete stagnation to a united front among monarchists. There is now a realisation that this is the most suitable time to push for the abolition of republicanism, federalism, and secularism," said Thapa

Thapa accused the major political parties in Nepal of trying to undermine the ideological existence of monarchists.

He stated that if the monarchy abolished by the Constituent Assembly of 2008 is revived, then Hridayendra Shah, grandson of former king Gyanendra Shah, could be made the king if there is a national consensus.

"If there is a national consensus, let's make Hridayendra Shah the king. If people think Gyanendra Shah is too old, then we must be ready to consider an alternative -- based on consensus. If there is consensus on Hridayendra, then Gyanendra must also accept it. Monarchy is not about an individual -- it is an ideology. We believe that the successor should be a descendant of Prithvi Narayan Shah. Who that should be is not the main issue," Thapa added.

Earlier, tension ran high in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu on March 28 during the pro-monarchy protests when two people died, and hundreds were injured in the violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters.

The violence also caused estimated damages worth Nepalese Rs 460 million.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.