Nepal: Pro-monarchy protest leader in 12-day custody, to face sedition charges

Kathmandu, April 12 (IANS) Nepali businessman Durga Prasai will be charged with sedition and organised crime as the Kathmandu District Court remanded him to 12 days in custody for his alleged involvement in the violent pro-monarchy protest in Tinkune on March 28, according to police officials.

The district attorneys preparing the case against Prasai on Friday stated that additional charges may be filed with the progress of the investigation.

The police are preparing to file charges against him for sedition, organised crime, criminal mischief, attempted murder, vandalism of public and private property, and arson, local media reports stated.

Earlier, Prasai was apprehended in India before being brought to Kathmandu through the Kakarbhitta border point. His bodyguard, Deepak Khadka, who was arrested along with him, has also been remanded for the same period.

Prasai was tracked down in Assam, India, on Thursday by a team of Nepal Police's special cell and brought to Jhapa on Friday, according to a report by the leading Nepali newspaper, The Kathmandu Post.

"With the support of Indian police, we were able to locate and bring him back," said a senior police officer.

However, Prasai supporters claimed that he had surrendered to the Indian Police after being guaranteed safety. Reports suggest that the Assam Police brought him to the border area and handed him over to the Nepal Police.

"On the basis of past practices between Nepal and India, we brought Prasai from Assam, where he has been hiding at a residence of a Nepali-speaking family," said the Nepal Police official

Although Nepal and India do not have a formal extradition treaty, the two countries have been extraditing suspects based on mutual understanding, the Post reported.

According to Nepali police, Prasai and Khadka have been arrested on the charges of committing crimes against the State and organised crime by being involved in the violent demonstrations held by the pro-monarchists at Tinkune on March 28.

Tension ran high in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu on March 28 during the pro-monarchy protests as a massive protest was led by the Nawaraj Subedi-led joint movement committee.

Businessman Durga Prasai has been accused of mobilising supporters for the protests, with the Rajendra Lingden-led Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) also backing the demonstration.

Two people died, and hundreds were injured in the violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters in Tinkune. The violence also caused estimated damages worth Nepalese Rs 460 million.

On Tuesday, the pro-monarchist RPP staged a protest at Balkhu in Kathmandu, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the release of party leaders and cadres in police custody.

The demonstration was led by RPP chair Lingden, under the slogan 'Let's change the system to change the situation'.

Police remained on high alert during the event following the Tinkune violence.

Nepal Police have made several arrests in connection with the violent pro-monarchy protests, arresting Rastriya Prajatantra Party Vice Chairman Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shamsher Rana.

Earlier this week, the Kathmandu District Court extended the remand of RPP leaders Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shamsher Rana, along with 18 others, for an additional 15 days as part of an ongoing investigation into their alleged involvement in the violent pro-monarchy protests.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has also warned of legal action against pro-monarchy supporters for leading the violent protests that engulfed the South Asian nation.

Oli stated that even former king Gyanendra Shah would not be spared if found guilty in the March 28 violence, local media reported.

The leader's strong reaction came amid growing tension in certain areas of Kathmandu following the violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters who were calling for the restoration of the abolished monarchy in Nepal.

