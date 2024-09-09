Nepal President confers rank insignia on new Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel

Kathmandu, Sep 9 (IANS) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday conferred the insignia of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Lieutenant General Ashok Raj Sigdel in a special ceremony held at his office, Sheetal Niwas, in Kathmandu.

Sigdel is the 45th CoAS of the Nepali Army and his appointment was made in accordance with subsection (1) of Section 8 of the 2063 Military Act.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Paudel, who serves as the Supreme Commander of the Nepali Army.

Sigdel takes charge from General Prabhu Ram Sharma who has retired after completing 42 years of military service and served as the Commander-in-Chief for three years.

The event was also attended by prominent figures, including Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal, among others.

Sigdel had been serving as acting CoAS since August 9, following the provision that allows the outgoing CoAS to take a one-month home leave before retiring.

Last week, a delegation from the 64th course of India's National Defence College (NDC) comprising 21 senior officers from civil services and defence forces, had met Lt Gen Sigdel and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral military cooperation.

The visiting team, led by Rear Admiral Sandeep Sandhu, also visited the Nepali Army Headquarters at Kathmandu and Western Division Headquarters, holding various interactions on several aspects to promote defence ties between the two neighbouring countries.

