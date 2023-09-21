Nepal PM on week-long visit to China from Sep 23

Kathmandu, Sep 21 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will be on a week-long visit to China, beginning Saturday (September 23), during which he is scheduled to hold bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

The Prime Minister is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese counterpart Li.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister for Water Supply Mahidra Raya Yadav, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala, National Security Advisor Shanker Das Bairagi, Vice-Chairman of the National Planning Commission Min Bahadur Shrestha, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, The Kathmandu Post reported.

On September 25, he will meet Li in Beijing where both leaders will hold delegation-level talks followed by the signing of the some agreements and understandings.

After completing engagements in Beijing, Prachanda will visit Chongqing city where he will make a trip to the Chongqing Academy of Agricultural Sciences and other institutes, according to his schedule.

