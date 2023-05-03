Nepal avalanche: Three bodies recovered

Kathmandu, May 3 (IANS) Three bodies were recovered on Wednesday, a day after five pickers of yarsagumba, a caterpillar fungus, went missing following an avalanche in Darchula district in Nepal.

"The three bodies were recovered from 500 meters away from the incident site. The search for the two missing is continuing," Kiran Joshi, the chief district officer, told Xinhua.

Initially, the avalanche left 12 people missing, but seven of them reported to the authorities later on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 29 police officers were mobilised for the search and rescue mission, Joshi said.

